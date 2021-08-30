FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn chases Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Sanborn collected a team-high 52 tackles last season to help Wisconsin place fifth nationally in total defense and tie for ninth in scoring defense. He will lead Wisconsin’s defense again when the 12th-ranked Badgers open their season Saturday by hosting No. 19 Penn State. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)