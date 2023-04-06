Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, from left, and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto listen to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, right, speak during a news conference in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Jan. 11, 2020. Sapporo's bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics has been slowed, but not stopped, by fallout from the still-developing corruption scandal around the 2020 Tokyo Games. (Masashi Inoue/Kyodo News via AP)