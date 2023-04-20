New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, left, is ejected from the game as he and manager Buck Showalter dispute a call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, center, and umpire Dan Bellino, right, after they found a problem with Scherzer's glove during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)