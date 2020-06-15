CORRECTS TO NEARLY HALF OF THE 66 NOT JUST OVER HALF OF THE 64 - FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Memphis director of athletics Laird Veatch, left, presents Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield, right, with a team jersey in Memphis, Tenn. As football players start returning to campus, college officials have a wide range of opinions on whether to let the public know how many of their athletes test positive for coronavirus. Nearly half of the 66 Football Bowl Subdivision members that responded to an Associated Press survey said they were still deciding whether to announce the number of student-athletes with positive tests.(Ariel Cobbert/The Commercial Appeal via AP, File)