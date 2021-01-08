FILE - In this Jan 14, 2016 file photo Canadian Richard Pound, Chairman of WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission (IC), presents the findings of his Commission's Report surrounding allegations of doping in sport, during a press conference in Munich, Germany. Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee, has said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, that he “can't be certain”the postponed Tokyo Olympics will open in just over six months. Pound made the comments to the British broadcaster the BBC. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson, file)