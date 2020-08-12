FILE - In this June 8, 2002, file photo, Serena Williams, right, talks with her sister Venus after Serena won the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus 7-5, 6-3. Serena entered this match with one Grand Slam singles title; she now owns a professional-era record 23. This also began a Sister Slam streak in which Serena beat her older sibling in four consecutive all-in-the-family major finals. Two days after the finale in Paris, they would move atop the rankings together, with Venus at No. 1, and Serena No. 2 -- two people from one household at 1-2 for the only time in tennis history. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)