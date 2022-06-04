FILE - Serena Williams of the United States holds up the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Saturday, July 11, 2015. Chris Evert appreciates that she, Serena Williams and other Wimbledon women's singles champions will now be listed on the All England Club's honor boards in a Centre Court hallway simply by their first initial and last name — the way the men's title winners always have been — instead of preceded by “Miss” or “Mrs.”(Sean Dempsey/Pool via AP, File)