FILE - Serena Williams of the U.S holds her trophy after winning the women's singles final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2016. Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. The All England Club announced via Twitter on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)