FILE - Ryan Shimabukuro, a coach for the U.S. speedskating team, watches during the men's speedskating 1,500-meters at the Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. Fresh off the best Olympic showing by the U.S. speedskating team in a dozen years, Shimabukuro is staying on for another four years as coach of the American squad. Shimabukuro posted a picture on his Facebook page Tuesday, June 14, 2022, showing him signing his new contract at the Utah Olympic Oval in suburban Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)