WAUKESHA — They have star power atop the roster.
They have impressive depth. And they’re improving every time they take the floor.
Catholic Memorial’s girls basketball team might be flying under-the-radar today. If the Crusaders’ continue their upward trend, though, they won't be a secret much longer.
Catholic Memorial used an early 20-0 run, got 28 points and 13 rebounds from senior standout Grace Lomen, and toppled a gritty, gutty Muskego squad, 67-54 on Tuesday. The Crusaders won their sixth straight game and improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the Classic 8 Conference, while the Warriors slipped to 7-5, 2-4.
“I think we have so much young talent and a long way to go,” CMH coach Nikki Nellen said. “But I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Catholic Memorial was down two key cogs in its rotation due to COVID — juniors Taya Christianson and Maddie Ladish. Sophomore Amanda Eberhardt then went down with a knee injury midway through the first half that Nellen fears is an ACL tear.
But the deep and gifted Crusaders didn't miss a beat.
Freshman forward Jenna Welsch had 14 points, while sophomore sharp-shooting point guard Olivia Conway had 10 points and three steals. Sophomore post Izzy McFee also came off the bench to grab 10 rebounds and score five points.
Muskego leading scorer Sierra Skack battled foul trouble all night and was held to eight points before fouling out late. Sophomore point guard Addy Zacher led the Warriors with nine points and five rebounds.
“This is a really good group and we’re coming together,” said Lomen, a UW-Parkside recruit. “We lost a couple of games early, but we’re excited to see some of those teams again. I think we’ve come a long way.”
Never was that more evident than during the Crusaders’ early run.
Muskego scored the first two points of the game, then the Crusaders ran off a remarkable 20 straight points.
The 20-0 burst took just less than 5 minutes and changed the entire complexion of the game. From that point on, the closest the Warriors came was eight — and that was in the final 2 minutes.
“We had great energy,” Lomen said of the run. “Our defense was amazing. We were shooting well. We were rebounding.”
Yes, CMH was doing it all. Catholic Memorial scored on 9 of 13 possessions during its incredible run, while the Warriors went 13 straight trips without a point. Six different Crusaders scored during that stretch, including six points from both Lomen and Welsch.
Muskego missed eight straight shots during that drought and turned the ball over seven times. That led to several CMH fast breaks, including eight points on layups.
“Our transition defense is just something we need to improve on,” Muskego coach Katie Golomski said. “And just being a little bit stronger with the ball and valuing the basketball a little bit more. Once we figured it out, it seemed to turn around and we fought back hard.”
That’s for sure. Muskego fell behind by as many as 22. But the Warriors began chipping away, pulled within 12 late in the first half and trailed 34-20 at the break.
One thing that hurt the Warriors, though, is Catholic Memorial was into the bonus just 4 minutes into the game. That helped the Crusaders shoot 16 of 23 from the line in the first half, while Muskego was just 1 of 2.
CMH finished the night with a 24-3 edge at the charity stripe.
“That was extremely tough,” Golomski said. “You have to adjust to the game … and we just had to adjust when things didn’t go our way.”
The Warriors did a nice job of that. Each time Muskego seemed ready to make things interesting, though, in the second half, Lomen had an answer.
Muskego used a 13-4 run to pull within 44-35 with 11 minutes left. Lomen scored five straight CMH points, though, and helped the Crusaders push the lead back to 13.
Late in the half, Lomen had six straight CMH points — four on impressive drives to the basket — as the Crusaders pushed their lead to 61-45 with three minutes left.
Lomen had 18 points in the second half alone and grabbed eight of her rebounds after intermission.
“Sometimes if I’m just feeling it and I get it, I’ll just go,” Lomen said. “But once they started doubling me, we had a lot of people step up.
“At those times, I’ve just got to be a leader. That doesn’t mean just scoring. It means being a good teammate, too, and I think we all did a good job of that tonight.”
Nellen agreed with her star senior.
“Grace is so hungry to score, which I love,” Nellen said. “And she just stays in that mindset the whole game. Everybody wants to see her fail, I feel like, and she didn’t let it get to her. So, I was really proud of her for that.”
Muskego, a team packed with young talent of its own, made one final run and closed within 61-53 with 1:42 left. But the Warriors missed their final five shots and the Crusaders closed on a 6-1 burst to end things.
“I told the girls it was going to be a battle from the start and it was,” Nellen said. “But we hung tough, and for being down some key players, I thought the girls played really well.”