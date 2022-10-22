FILE - Romania's Simona Halep returns to Amanda Anisimova in a women's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open last month. The ITIA announced the suspension Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, for Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)