FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, riders on ski-bikes participating in the 30th Annual Enduro, a fundraiser and ski-a-thon to benefit a local cause, heads towards base of Pallavicini Chair at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Colo. The ski resort will open for limited spring skiing and riding on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. This follows approval of Summit County's request for a variance from the state public health order by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. At this time, closing day is still to be determined. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP, File)