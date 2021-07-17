Banners with the words "I still have the support of 50 million Korean people," are removed from balconies at the the Olympic athletes' village in Tokyo Saturday, July 17, 2021. South Korea's Olympic Committee said Saturday it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes' village in Tokyo that called up a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee ruled it was provocative. (Jin Sung-chul/Yonhap via AP)