FILE - United States Rosey Fletcher clears a gate during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom race at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2006. Olympic bronze medalist Rosey Fletcher filed a lawsuit accusing former snowboard coach Peter Foley of sexually assaulting, harassing and intimidating members of his team for years, while the organizations overseeing the team did nothing to stop it. Fletcher is a plaintiff in one of two lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)