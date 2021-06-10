FILE - This file photo, date and location not known, provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. A son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by Anderson, a campus doctor, and he will speak publicly about the abuse along with two players who also were victims in the 1970s and '80s, lawyers said Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library University of Michigan via AP, File)