Spartans put the hurt on Lancers

BROOKFIELD — It was a dominating performance from start to finish for the Brookfield East grapplers.
The Spartans won all but one of the contested bouts in Thursday’s Greater Metro Conference dual meet at Brookfield Central, as they dispatched their crosstown rival 62-12. East built a 35-0 advantage and ended four matches by pin to continue its torrid start to the 2021-22 season.
“We’re ahead of where we’ve been every year up to this point,” East coach Andrew Mueller said. “It’s just incredible. It’s a testament to the guys. In practice they’re helping each other out there. There are additional coaches in there and they’re just making sure everybody knows how to do things right and that it’s really showing. That's been huge. I’d really attest our early success to that because everybody's clicking right now.”
The Spartans never trailed after Matt Seim earned a 9-2 decision over Central’s Carson Bruce in the 120-pound match to kick things off. Like Seim, Aiden Crawley was able to build a 9-0 lead and held on for a major decision at 126 pounds before back-to-back forfeits gave East a 19-0 lead.
Three straight victories ensued for the Spartans, who also defeated Menomonee Falls in a conference dual last week. Brett Skaug won the quickest match of the night, pinning his 145-pound opponent in 38 seconds, while Anthony Megal (152) picked up an 11-0 major decision before Jonny Botsch (160) won via pin with a second to spare in the first period.
“It’s awesome getting all excited. It boosts the adrenaline right before your match,” East’s Levi Johnson said. “Even right after, just overall as a team it just keeps building up and up and up and I feel like the chemistry is always really high.”
Johnson would have to create some of his own momentum after the Lancers finally got on the board at 170 pounds, as two-time state qualifier Ben Otto pinned his opponent after 1 minute and 39 seconds had elapsed.
His 182-pound match got off to a rocky start, with Central’s Kai Shaikh getting two for a takedown in the opening period. But Johnson was able to earn an escape point before a late reversal in the second put him in front 3-2.
“That was huge for him,” Mueller said. “I think just his own confidence, you know, I think he surprised himself on that late second-period score.”
Johnson rode that wave to the finish line, nearly scoring a pin before coming away with an 8-2 decision.
“Honestly, I didn’t really see anything,” Johnson said. “The whole match I’m just trying to figure out what I can do to gain advantages or to get the points that I need. Of course, momentum builds up and I think overall just going 100% the whole match is what really got me the win.”
After an East forfeit at 195 pounds, it claimed the final four bouts of the night.
At 220, Aaron Botsch built a 4-1 lead before pinning Jack Strobel 48 seconds into the second period. Then Andy Champe (285) and Chase Desmore (106) were awarded forfeit victories.
Following the graduation of state-champion Connor Thorpe, Mueller said wrestlers like Skaug, Champe, Aaron Botsch and Johnson have stepped into leadership roles this season.
“Those guys, they might not win every match or be the most dominant out there, but they’re inspiring,” Mueller said. “They’re always helping. They’re working with everybody and that’s so important.”
The final match of the night was perhaps a minipreview of what’s to come at the inaugural WIAA Girls State Individual Wrestling Tournament, as it pitted two female wrestlers against one another at 113 pounds. East’s Lily Becker would come out on top, pinning Central’s Serene Forney at 3:11.
“I’m really excited for her,” Mueller said. “She’s so aggressive and she’s just got a lot of fight in her and she's picking things up. She’s still raw. This is her second year, but last year was so tough to get any kind of opportunities to wrestle. If she had a whole year under her belt she’d be further ahead. But she’s got the attitude for it and I think that’s going to take her a long way because she wants to learn, she wants to win.”
After beating Falls and finishing third at the Nicolet invite last weekend, Mueller is elated about where his team stands through the first few weeks of action.
“We had a number of firsts and I was really impressed with where we’re at,” Mueller said. “The wins and the close losses that we had, I was just blown away by it. These guys are really showing me some stuff.”