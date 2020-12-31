FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after wining the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. Hamilton is now a “Sir” as well as a seven-time Formula One champion after being knighted Wednesday, Dec. 30 in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year honors list. The awards also recognize British performers, politicians and public servants, as well as people outside the limelight who have worked to defeat the coronavirus and its devastating impact. (Giuseppe Cacace, Pool via AP, File)