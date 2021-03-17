Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Windy at times late. Low 32F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.