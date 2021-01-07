An Olympic torch for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on display in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Japan has announced Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, that it is halting a public display of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic torches as virus case jump in the country and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga orders a state of emergency for Tokyo and the surrounding areas until next month. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)