Steinbach left a lasting legacy on Lancers tennis

BROOKFIELD — Dave Steinbach, one of the most influential and successful high school tennis coaches in state history, passed away on Monday at the age of 86.
Steinbach stepped away from his post with the Brookfield Central girls tennis program in July of 2020 after 55 years of coaching in the Elmbrook school district. Between coaching the boys and girls at Central, Steinbach amassed well over 1,000 victories.
Current BC tennis coach Jon Vogt announced the news of Steinbach’s passing Monday evening on Twitter.
“Coach Steinbach, you will always be an absolute legend,” Vogt said. “Thousands of young men and women are fortunate for everything you contributed to their development. Anyone lucky enough to learn from your experience is better off as a tennis player and as a human being. Rest in peace.”
Vogt was one of the thousands of lives Steinbach touched. He took over the boys program after the 2017 season and also assumed duties as the girls coach at Central beginning in 2020. The two connected at a coaches clinic about 10 years ago and Steinbach invited Vogt to help with the boys team.
“The first time I actually met him was the first match I ever coached at state,” Vogt said. “I remember I was excited to get one player down there and asked him how many he had, and he said 10. I was like, ‘Wow.’ What I didn’t realize was what was possible.”
Steinbach’s impact on the sport went beyond Brookfield Central.
He enforced a no-cut policy when he took over the BC tennis programs in 1982, something that gained traction throughout the state as well as the country. That resulted in over 100 kids per year coming out for the team, but the ripple effect was noticeable.
“Quality players came out and then their friends came out,” Steinbach said after his retirement. “Sometimes we would keep a player that wasn’t on our varsity, but her sister decided since her older sister was playing that she would take lessons, and by the third or fourth girl in the family, they were quality players. We had an awesome quality of kids.”
In 1983, Steinbach had already led the girls team to a state championship, the first of five straight. The boys won their first title in 1985, and between both programs, the Lancers won 28 conference titles and 13 state championships, while finishing runner-up 13 times and reaching 39 state tournaments as a team.
“He had well over 1,000 wins and he did that not cutting anybody,” Vogt said. “He also did that playing a really difficult schedule. He probably could have went over 2,000 wins if he scheduled easier but he wanted to make sure kids were ready for it.”
One of the Lancers’ top adversaries over the years was Homestead, as the two clashed in the state finals multiple times in the 2000s.
“He was a very good friend off the court asking about your kids or your parents, but once you stepped on, it was a little different,” said Homestead coach Jackie Egelhoff, who like Steinbach has nine state championships to her name on the girls’ side. “He wanted to win very badly. But what was also important to him was that he wanted everyone to have an enjoyable experience playing tennis.
“He loved having a no-cut program, even though on occasion that meant he would have five different teams out there competing. But he would find coaches and matches for these kids. That was really something.”
Steinbach, who also coached gymnastics and basketball, became the first in the state to reach 1,000 wins in September of 2015. He has more than 500 boys and 500 girls team wins, and the new tennis complex at BC was named the Dave Steinbach Tennis Center in 2018. Outside of high school, Steinbach ran camps, umpired for the University of Wisconsin tennis teams and worked with the Brookfield Tennis Club.
He even designed the team state tournament format still used to this day by the WIAA.
“A lot of stuff he did for free. He just wanted to help out,” Vogt said. “One of the impacts he had was having the head coach interacting all throughout the life of a player, just that well-rounded approach to show he was there not only for his players but anyone who wanted to learn about tennis.”
Along with several Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year awards, Steinbach was named United States Professional Tennis Association Coach of the Year twice, United States Tennis Association Starfish National Coach of the Year twice, and is in the WHSTCA Hall of Fame and the Brookfield Central Hall of Fame.
In 1960, Steinbach began as an elementary school physical education teacher and retired in 1998, giving him a combined total of 60 years between teaching and coaching. His impact was felt outside of Wisconsin and even the country, as he was sent to Uganda in the 1990s on a goodwill mission to spread his knowledge and love for tennis.
“The international tennis community lost a legend yesterday. I was lucky enough to call him my coach,” said Brookfield Central graduate Ryan Denu on Twitter. “He introduced me to umpiring tennis, led me to become a professional tennis official, and we eventually umpired together. He taught us that there are two kinds of people in life: boards and sponges. Boards hear and see things but it bounces right off of them. Sponges absorb the knowledge and teachings of those around them and make the world a better place. Be a sponge.”
Vogt said the Steinbach family plans to hold a celebration of life this spring or summer for Steinbach at the tennis courts in his name. One thing is for certain — people from far and wide will be there to pay tribute to a coaching legend.
“The impact he had ... people who are young players right now, adults, businessmen, people in the medical field and all over, he had a great impact on them even if they don’t play tennis anymore,” Vogt said. “He always said you’re either successful or unsuccessful on every shot, and that applies to life. If you’re not successful at something, you have to regroup and get better.
“The amount of people he impacted around the country is really interesting to think about.”