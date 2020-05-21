FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Stephen F. Austin head coach Kyle Keller reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference's men's basketball tournament championship game in Houston. Stephen F. Austin had three teams on a list released Tuesday that could have faced bans because they posted a four-year score below 930. Stephen F. Austin avoided postseason bans because of low scores on the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, by agreeing to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins. Stephen F. Austin's men's basketball team had the lowest score of any team in Division I. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)