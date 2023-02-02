FILE - Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart brings the ball up against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas.Stewart is the biggest WNBA free agent on the market this offseason and the former MVP has a host of teams courting her, including the Storm, where she's spent her entire career. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)