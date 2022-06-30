FILE - United States' Jordyn Poulter blocks the ball during the women's volleyball preliminary round at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to Poulter has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday, June 29. Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, Calif., police said. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein,File)