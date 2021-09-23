FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, a federal judge dismissed some of the biggest remaining lawsuits over Ohio State's failure to stop decades-old sexual abuse by Strauss, now deceased, saying it’s indisputable he abused hundreds of young men but agreeing with OSU’s argument that the legal window for such claims had passed. (Ohio State University via AP, File)