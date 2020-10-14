Super Hacker brothers

MENOMONEE FALLS — For roughly a decade, there was a Hacker brother wrecking havoc on a cross country course for Menomonee Falls North.
That high school may now be a middle school. But the legacy of the Hackers will live on forever.
There were two team state championships, five individual titles and numerous runner-up finishes for the Indians between the five brothers under longtime Hall of Fame coach Bob Rymer.
“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” said Jeff Hacker, the second-oldest of the Hacker brothers. “He’s one of the rare individuals that understands individual motivation, group motivation, and how he can bring out the best in that person.”
And that’s where the greatness of the Hackers, and the Falls North cross country program, really began.
It was in 1971 when the Indians won the Medium division for their first team state title at Naga-Waukee Park under Rymer. Four years later in 1975, they finished second — one of six runner-up showings for Falls North — with Jim Stinzi claiming the first individual gold in program history at American Legion Golf Course in Wausau.
By then, the Hacker brothers had already burst onto the scene.
“Coaching-wise they were all very easy to coach because they just listened to what you had to say,” Rymer said. “They never asked to change this or that or a workout.”
MIKE HACKER
Mike Hacker joined the Falls North cross country team in 1973 but didn’t run varsity until ’74, when he took 42nd overall to help the Indians finish seventh in the 12team field.
Mike once again notched a top-50 finish in ’75 as Falls North was officially knocking on the door for its second team championship. His senior year in 1976 was his crowning achievement, making a strong burst in the final mile to finish 14th overall and help the Indians edge Oak Creek by three points for first place.
“Mike was part of a group of kids that was the first really good group of freshmen that came out for the cross country team,” Rymer said. “They all stayed together for four years and the culmination of their stick togetherness along with a couple of underclassmen, won the state cross country championship in 1976. They just worked hard.”
One of those underclassmen happened to be Jeff Hacker.
JEFF HACKER
One year younger than his older brother and one of eight siblings in all, Jeff Hacker was a two-time individual state champion for the Indians in 1976 and 1977. Like Mike, Jeff didn’t run with the loaded varsity squad as a freshman, but it wouldn’t be long before he was turning heads.
“To be able to run and compete with other family members was always a special thing, especially when I was coming in as a freshman,” Jeff said. “(Mike) kind of introduced me to that sport.”
And believe it or not, Jeff wasn’t sure if it was something he wanted to do at the high school level.
“Running was just something that sort of came natural,” Jeff said. “It was something easy for me to do, so I thought why not?”
Jeff ran alongside his older brother in 1975 and finished 14th in his state debut. He’d take the next step in ’76 as a junior, leading Falls North to the Class A team title by standing atop the podium with a margin of victory of 21 seconds.
“My senior year, because I had won the state meet as a junior and I won it pretty handily, I remember going in as one of top preps in the state thinking, “Yeah, I can do this,’” Jeff said. “But honestly, I didn’t take it too seriously.”
He would almost come to regret that during the Class A state competition in 1977.
Now with two of his younger brothers having joined him, Jeff was the heavy favorite to repeat but found himself trailing Rhinelander’s Bill Fischer going into the final mile at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison.
“We got close to the finish line and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s not supposed to be here,’” Jeff said. “Then with about half a mile to go, I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to take second place after winning it last year. Forget it.’ I ran him down and basically outsprinted him in the last half-mile of the race.”
Jeff’s time of 14 minutes, 46 seconds was 13 ticks better than the previous season and bettered Fischer’s by eight seconds as Falls North finished second as a team to La Crosse Central by a sevenpoint margin. “That drive, that competitiveness is something that’s innate,” Jeff said. “That’s my personal belief. You can coach motivation but finding that internal desire is an individual thing. It’s just a matter of personal pride.”
Jeff also went on to win the state title in the mile that spring before graduating in 1978.
DAVE HACKER
By the time Dave Hacker was a sophomore, he was sandwiched by an older and a younger sibling on the varsity cross country team. He would be part of three runner-up finishers at Falls North, taking 37th individually in 1977, 16th in 1978 and fourth in 1979.
Falls North finished five points shy of Monroe for the Class A title in ’79 despite Dave and his younger brother, Tim, both finishing in the top four, as their teammates were all 37th or worse. In ’78, Oak Creek bested the Indians by 12 points.
“The interesting thing is that Jeff and Mike were on the ’76 team that won and Bill was on the ’82 team that won, but Dave and Tim, who were very talented and one year apart, were never on a state cross country championship team,” Rymer said. “They were all in a bunch of second places.”
TIM HACKER
The 1981 graduate of Falls North and the fourth of five Hacker brothers, Tim won back-to-back individual state cross country titles in 1979 and 1980, and was also a state champion in the mile in the spring of ’81.
“For me being fourth in line it was just a well-worn path watching my brothers do it,” Tim said. “It was easy for me to just kind of follow in their footsteps. We’re a very competitive family. I wanted to be better than they were. I knew what they had to do to become good so I just tried to do that and a little more.”
Team-wise, Tim was always the bridesmaid and never the bride, not only finishing second three times alongside Dave, but also falling short to a loaded Stevens Point team in 1980.
Tim was also third in 1978 and 18th as a freshman in ’77 when his older brother, Jeff, was victorious.
Even as a two-time state champ, Tim’s most memorable moment was his first race as a varsity runner.
“I think that it’s where the genius of Bob Rymer holding us back (comes in), letting us run some freshman races before going up to varsity,” Tim said. “I ran my first varsity race and did not know what to expect, if I would be dead last or be somewhere up front.”
Tim remembered the race distinctly, his oldest brother, Mike, cheering him on.
“(He’s) telling me I was doing great. I thought I was doing miserably,” Tim said. “I no idea where I was in the race, and it turned out I think I placed in the top 10, which was unbelievable for a freshman in a varsity race, and everything seemed easy after that. That mystery was gone and think that really kind of set a tone for me the rest of the season and really the rest of my career.”
BILL HACKER
Due to an oil crisis in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Falls North missed out on qualifying for state in 1981 for the first time in 11 years. Normally taking the top two teams from each sectional, only the winner was allowed to advance, and the Indians were runner-up to Cedarburg, who eventually took second at state in Wausau.
“We had a pretty good team again but Cedarburg had a team like we had in ’76 and we just kept getting closer and closer but couldn’t catch them,” Rymer said. “But the next year they held it down at Parkside for the one and only time in state history. Bill Hacker was a sophomore on that team.”
Bill, all by his lonesome with his four older brothers graduated, helped the Indians come back with a vengeance.
“My sophomore year was the first year I made the state meet,” Bill said. “I was our No. 2 runner and we had Kurt Jensen and myself. We had actually a pretty young team because Kurt was our only senior. Keith Brooks was a junior. If you look at, we had quite a powerhouse team (even though) we lost Tim and Joe.”
It was the definition of a team victory as Falls North claimed its third state title in 1982, winning by a single point. Jensen led the way in 12th, with Bill Hacker taking 15th, Brooks finishing 18th and Mark Linser right next to him in 19th. In fact, those top four runners all finished with eight seconds of one another, while No. 5 runner Mark Bronner was 39th overall.
In 1983, which turned out to be the final year of Falls North as a high school, Bill took seventh to help the Indians to yet another runner-up finish. Starting with the 1984-85 school year, Falls North consolidated with Falls East to form one school. With the newly-formed school, Bill went on to claim an individual title of his own at Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells with a time of 15:49.04. Bill also won a state title in the 3,200 in the spring of ’85.
Was there pressure to live up to the family name? For the most laid back Hacker brother, not so much.
“I certainly remember being nervous for races and wanting to do well,” Bill said. “But my parents were supportive. If there was any pressure that came from their talent, it came from myself because I was trying to live up to what they’ve done. But I think by the time of my junior and senior year, I had enough successes as a freshman and sophomore that I had enough confidence go out and do what needed to be done.”
A WISCONSIN FAMILY
Jeff, Dave, Tim and Bill all went on to run cross country at the University of Wisconsin with varying degrees of success.
Jeff looks back on his time at Wisconsin as “a very positive experience,” but like his oldest brother, Mike, had a desire to move west after graduating, and both now live in California.
“I was assuming I was going to pursue something in the medical field, and then I just decided that I really wasn’t sure what interested me after all,” Jeff said. “I started looking at other opportunities for what I wanted to do.”
He’d go to school for finance and marketing, then got his Master’s degree from Texas A& M before moving to Los Angeles in 1985 with a friend and former teammate at Falls North who had family in the area.
Working for Coca Cola, he was transferred to San Francisco where he’s lived ever since.
“I thought I like the area, I’m close to a lot of recreation opportunities, it’s easier to run and stay in shape up here than it was in Los Angeles,” Jeff said. “I got hooked up with this running club up here and I really enjoyed it.”
Jeff got involved with the tech industry and later purchased a real estate company, which he has been running for around 16 years.
“I always look back on my running as some of the best times that I’ve had,” Jeff said. “I certainly miss it. I loved the competition aspect of it. I don’t know where that came from in the family, but internally we’ve always been that way, whether we’re competing against other family members or other high school peers. High school in particular that was always a very fond time.”
Dave remained in the Madison area after graduation and resides in McFarland with his wife, Peggy, and four daughters. His second-oldest daughter, Anissa, also ran cross country for the Badgers.
Dr. Tim Hacker went on to have an illustrious post-high school running career, helping Wisconsin win cross country national championships in 1982 and 1985. In ’85, he won the NCAA individual title on his old high school Braveland Conference home course of Dretzka Park, running the 10,000-meter race in 29:17.8.
When he reached the finish line, none other than his former coach, Bob Rymer, was the first one to greet him. Tim was an All-American in cross country three times, a fivetime track All-American, the state of Wisconsin’s Amateur Athlete of the Year in 1985 and the UW-Madison Male Athlete of the Year in 1986.
“When Tim went to Wisconsin they have a video, he’s like 100 meters behind in the 1,500 and he ran like a 52 in the final lap and passed the guy and was 40 yards ahead at the finish line,” Rymer said. “I kind of wondered, where did all that come from?”
A member of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, Tim went on to become the United States cross country champion in 1997 and the nation’s 5,000-meter champion in 1989. He placed fifth at the 1984 U.S. Olympic trials in the 1,500, narrowly missing out on a berth.
His son, Olin, went on to have great success at Madison West before also competing at Wisconsin. Olin won state cross country titles in 2013 and 2014, was a state champion in the mile and two-mile, and was an All-American at UW.
Tim’s daughter, Vivian, currently runs for the Badgers, as well, while his sons, Sam and Wilson ran for Wisconsin and South Dakota State, respectively.
“It was something I never thought would’ve happened that my kids would be runners,” Tim said. “Not only that, but be good runners, and for me it brings everything full circle. It brought back all the memories I had. It gave me a better appreciation for my own career. You see as an adult what can derail you. I never realized that as a high schooler, but as an adult it really helped me appreciate even more my accomplishments, and even more, the people around me and what they did for me to make sure I could do that.”
Looking for something to do in his spare time while running professionally, Tim completed his Ph.D. at Wisconsin in 1996 in exercise physiology before helping create a new school of physical therapy at Concordia University and settling once again in Madison in 2000 to join the cardiovascular research core lab.
Bill was also poised for a successful career at Wisconsin before an injury derailed his running career.
“At the end of my senior year I was starting to have problems with my calf, and I was even in some of the national-type races like the Nike and Foot Locker races,” Bill said. “So I made the team freshman year but ended up redshirting. I went to a couple of doctors to look at my calves. They determined I had compartment syndrome.”
Bill would run for Wisconsin from 1987-89 but has since switched to lower-impact sports like biking and crosscountry skiing, even competing in the American Birkebeiner every year. He resides in nearby Town of Lisbon working out of the Harley Davidson plant in Menomonee Falls, where their parents still live.
“I had originally gotten a job just outside of Chicago,” Bill said. “Harley Davidson recruited me out this way, my parents still live out here, so it made sense. I literally could have moved into the same house. My parents owned that house for over 30 years.”
Bill said the family gets together at least once a year during the summer.
Rymer, inducted into the WISCCCA Hall of Fame in 1992, also lives in the area. He had an amputation of his lower left leg two years ago and missed the state track meet for the first time last spring. After retiring from coaching, he was a member of the jury of appeals and used to ride in the lead vehicle at the state cross country meet.
“Not only that, but I was the director of a state-wide cross country coaches clinic we started in 1979 and I had been doing that for 40 years,” Rymer said. “Last year I passed it on to another group of coaches.”
Like the Hacker brothers, Rymer’s legacy lives on in Menomonee Falls.
“Being coached by coach Rymer was one of the greatest things that could have happened to a youth,” Jeff said.