FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), of the Czech Republic, blocks New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast, of Sweden, with Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) slowing Fast during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina was one of two teams (along with Tampa Bay) that voted against the current playoff format, which doesn't reward it for being in a playoff spot when the season was paused. But the Hurricanes shouldn't need emergency goaltender David Ayres anymore with Mrazek and James Reimer healthy in net. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)