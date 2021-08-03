FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman yells to his players in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Syracuse, N.Y. Hillsman resigned Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, as the women's basketball coach at Syracuse, whose team is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of players. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)