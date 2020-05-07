This Friday, April 24, 2020, photo shows encourage slogan on the stands with no audience at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Taiwan’s five-team Chinese Professional Baseball League is barring spectators over concerns of spreading the coronavirus in a crowded space. But Taiwan has relatively few cases of COVID-19, so the league decided it was safe to let in players, coaches, cheerleaders, costumed mascots, face mask-wearing batboys and the media. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)