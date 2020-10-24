FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, driver Scott McLaughlin, right, jokes with his crew and visitors during IndyCar Series auto racing testing in Austin, Texas. McLaughlin has nothing left to accomplish in Australia after wrapping up his third consecutive Supercars championship last weekend. He boarded a plane immediately after his final race and headed to the United States for his long-awaited IndyCar debut. McLaughlin was supposed to race for Team Penske in May but the pandemic pushed his tryout to Sunday's season finale on the streets of St. Petersburg. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)