In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, center, joins players in singing "The Eyes of Texas" after an NCAA college football against Louisiana-Lafayette, in Austin, Texas. The Texas chapter of the NAACP and a group of UT students have filed a federal civil rights complaint against the University of Texas for its continued use of “The Eyes of Texas” school song, tune with racist elements in its past. The complaint filed Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, with the U.S. Department of Education alleges that Black students and faculty are being subjected to violations of the Civil Rights Act and a hostile campus environment. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)