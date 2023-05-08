FILE - Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. French bulldogs are ranked as the United States' favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation's pre-eminent dog show. This year, Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)