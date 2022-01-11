WAUKESHA — Sixty-one games.
That was the length of the in-conference losing streak Waukesha South’s boys basketball endured between Jan. 6, 2017 and Dec. 15, 2020.
“We kind of reminisce a little bit what that was like at that time,” South coach Bo Richter said. “It was really hard and difficult.”
The Blackshirts went 0-16 in Classic 8 play during the 2017-18 season, then again in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
“When we were younger it was like, ‘How much are we gonna win by?’” South senior forward Tommy Glenn said. “And then it kind of turned into like, ‘Oh, God. Please don’t get blown out. Let’s just try to not make it look bad.’” Boy, have times changed on the south side of Waukesha.
Rather than don the cardinal and black with chagrin, the Blackshirts wear it with pride these days. Last Tuesday, South knocked off previously unbeaten and thirdranked Arrowhead on the road to put itself atop the Classic 8 standings — standings in which they once owned annual property in the basement.
It may only be January, but there’s no question the Blackshirts are a team to be reckoned with these days, despite just over a year separating them from being in the midst of that 61-game conference skid. South is currently 9-2 overall and 6-1 in conference after a victory over crosstown rival Waukesha North Friday.
“(In) eighth grade, seventh grade, we came into high school expecting to do decently because we always knew the South High School team was really like a losing culture,” South senior guard Marshawn Robinson said. “So we thought we could go in there and change it. But the result ... it wasn’t that.”
When Robinson came on board, he was one of four freshmen on the varsity roster and the Classic 8 losing streak was merely at 27.
“We won the first game we ever had in high school against South Milwaukee,” Glenn said. “I remember that’s when I thought we were going to be a winning team.”
South was pretty well removed from its glory days, as well, its last winning season coming in 2010-11 when it reached the sectional final and 1999 being its lone state appearance as a stand-alone program. In August of 2013, Richter, a 2005 graduate of South, replaced WBCA Hall of Famer Billy Swartz as the varsity head coach.
The Blackshirts didn’t win more than six conference games in a season under Richter over his first five years at the helm, and then, times got really tough.
“We talked about just trying to be within 10 points or 15 or 20 points, winning spurts of like five minutes in the game, can we compete these five minutes and win these next five minutes?’” Richter said. “And it was really, really hard and the mental mind frame of our basketball program and varsity players, it was tough.”
That mental hurdle was the biggest to clear for the Blackshirts, especially with younger players like Robinson and Glenn thrown into the mix right away.
“Should we have brought those guys up to varsity as freshmen?” Richter pondered. “Maybe, maybe not. I don’t know. But obviously now it’s paying off a little bit.”
The potential was evident with Robinson, who started as a freshman and has since committed to play for NCAA Division II program St. Leo University (Fla.). Then more pieces started to come together with the arrival of Class of 2023 prospects Daniel Robinson, Marshawn’s brother, and Tyran Cook.
The winning didn’t come with those additions — at least not right away. But Richter saw greener pastures following the 2019-20 season when South had several close calls against conference opponents.
“I did expect us to take a jump,” Richter said. “It was a struggle early.”
The Blackshirts lost six conference games by 10 points or fewer in 2019-20, then started last season with a couple close calls against Mukwonago and Muskego.
At that point, it was just a matter of belief. And helping the program with that side of things was Dr. Matt Myrvik, a local clinical sports psychologist. In a day and age where mental health is prioritized more than ever, including in the sports world, that proved to pay dividends.
“We worked on a lot of mental topics,” South senior Brady Henes said. “We’ve talked with Dr. Matt. It was like a turning point for us when we talked with him. We kind of got our minds right and as soon as we got our minds right, that helped a lot with our mentality, and then we just had to play basketball.”
Finally, the infamous streak was over on Dec. 15, 2020 when South rallied in the second half to beat Catholic Memorial, 60-58.
Then it was game on. “We were 1-5 in league to start and then rattled off (10 of our next 11), and that was impressive,” Richter said. “We beat every team in the league last year besides Waukesha West. That was a great start for us.”
Not only would South get off the schneid, but it notched its first winning season in conference in 10 years, going 14-8 overall and 9-7 in Classic 8 play while reaching the second round of the postseason.
Six seniors graduated from that team, but only two were regular members of the rotation, giving the Blackshirts their highest expectations in recent memory going into 2021-22 with a majority of their key pieces returning.
“All of those losses and things like that, it gave us more experience,” Robinson said. “(My) junior year was our turning point and we got a positive record, and we’re trying to continue that this year.”
Suffice it to say, they have. Cook leads the Blackshirts in scoring for the second straight season, while the Robinson brothers are also averaging double figures. Henes and Glenn, who have also been there since the beginning, are once again playing big minutes.
“We’re lucky to have the the group we have,” said Richter, who gave credit to assistant coaches Lee Montez and Jon Tsakonas for their help along the way. “I think we have five juniors – Tyran and Daniel that have started since their freshmen year, basically, and then our senior class, there’s a lot of minutes that have been played. You know, a lot of things that have been learned, good and bad. But I’m just blessed and very thankful for where we’re at now.”
In 2020-21, South closed out the regular season with a 74-64 victory at Arrowhead. It recently made it two in a row against the Warhawks at their home gym, and the difference this time around is the Blackshirts knew they could do it.
“With the Arrowhead game, we knew they were undefeated, but we also know we can beat them,” Glenn said. “They’re a great team, but so are we. We went into it knowing that if we played as hard as we could, we had a good shot.”
That being said, they don’t want it to be the defining moment of their season.
“We can’t let one win determine how the rest of our season is going to go because we know that we can obviously lose against a lesser team,” Robinson said. “So we’ve got to keep that mentality that we’re playing the best team.”
In fact, Richter looked at the team’s lone conference loss against Catholic Memorial, ranked No. 3 in Division 3, on Dec. 14 as a game they can learn and grow from. It was the only close contest (69-66) the Blackshirts have lost this season — they’re 5-1 in games decided by eight points or less.
However the victories come, Richter is happy they’ve arrived in abundance. And that the No. “61” is now a distant memory.
“We’re winning the games we should win, maybe not how we’d like to win, but we’re having that success and hopefully we can learn over the next two months how to put games away earlier,” Richter said. “I hope we do, but I’m just happy that we can figure these games out and win.
“We’re just very blessed to be where we’re at right now.”