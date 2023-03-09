FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, center, walk along the Colonnade following a ceremony where President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods at the White House in Washington, on May 6, 2019. Herman wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer, according to court records Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)