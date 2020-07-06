Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, left, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, July 6, 2020. Gov. Koike, who won her second term to head the Japanese capital in Sunday's election, met with her political rival, Prime Minister Abe and agreed to cooperate in their effort to fight against the coronavirus and to safely achieve the Olympics next year. (Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)