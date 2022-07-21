Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto, left, and Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, right, hold Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics logo after removing the sign at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, on June 30, 2022. The Tokyo Olympics survived the COVID-19 postponement, soaring expenses and some public opposition. A year later, the costs and benefits are as difficult to untangle as the Games were to pull off. (Kyodo News via AP)