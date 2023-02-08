FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, the Olympic rings are reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. A senior official with the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee and three company executives were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in an ongoing bid-rigging scandal related to the Games. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)