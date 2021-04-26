Japan National Stadium, where the opening ceremony and many other events are planned for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is seen from a rooftop observation deck on Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC are to unveil new plans in late April 2021 to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can compete in Japan when the games open in three months in the midst of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)