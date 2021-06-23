Rain clouds move in over National Stadium Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo, one month before the July 23 opening of Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by the pandemic, are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public. They are caught between concerns about the coronavirus at a time when few are vaccinated on one side and politicians who hope to save face by holding the games and the International Olympic Committee with billions of dollars on the line on the other. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)