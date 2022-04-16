FILE - Kyle Busch drives along the dirt track during NASCAR Cup Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. NASCAR has taken its new car to a short track, a superspeedway and a road course. Now the Next Gen races on dirt for the first time Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway, a beloved short track that has been covered in red Tennessee clay for a second consecutive year. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)