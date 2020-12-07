File-This Sept. 26, 2020, file photo provided by Benoit Photo, Princess Noor and jockey Victor Espinoza are seen winning the Grade II, $200,000 Chandelier Stakes, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Princess Noor, one of the top 2-year-old fillies in the country, was retired Sunday because of a soft tissue injury sustained while leading the $300,000 Starlet Stakes at Los Alamitos. (Benoit Photo via AP, File)