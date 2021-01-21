FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, Ash Barty of Australia hits a backhand to Elise Mertens of Belgium during their women's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney. The world No. 1-ranked Barty on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, said she'll play in a one-day exhibition event in Adelaide on Jan. 29 which includes Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)