FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Australia's Ash Barty holds the trophy as she celebrates winning her women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in two sets 6-1, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Top-ranked Ash Barty has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because she is not comfortable with traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)