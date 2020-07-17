FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Masa Takaya, the spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics, said Thursday, July 9, 2020, he’s confident the postponed games can be held in 2021 despite a recent poll in Japan in which 77% of respondents said they did not believe the games could be held next year. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)