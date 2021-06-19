The No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suarez for Trackhouse Racing is displayed outside Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Trackhouse hopes to be operating from downtown Nashville by 2023 and Marks is using Sunday’s first Cup race in the market in 37 years to lay the groundwork for his move. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)