FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper yells instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. When Todd Reirden and Jon Cooper spent four months looking over video of the teams they coached this season, they saw almost polar opposites. Reirden's Washington Capitals started hot before their defensive game slipped. Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning took a while to warm up, then won 14 of 21 games before the NHL season was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)