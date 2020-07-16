FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019, file photo, trainer Bob Baffert looks out from his barn before a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance. The commission says in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)