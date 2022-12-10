FILE - Trainer Jason Servis stands at Churchill Downs onMay 3, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Servis, whose horse Maximum Security was the 3-year-old champion in 2019, pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, to federal charges involving a widespread scheme to drug horses. The New Jersey-based trainer faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next May in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He was the last defendant facing charges, and now 23 of the 31 individuals charged have pleaded guilty. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)