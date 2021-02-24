FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw watches his foul ball during a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Phoenix, in this Thursday, March 21, 2019, file photo. Travis Shaw is back in Milwaukee to give the Brewers one more option for their unsettled situation at third base. The Brewers announced Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, that Shaw has signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league camp.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)