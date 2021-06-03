FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Billy Ray Turner, charged with killing NBA basketball star Lorenzen Wright, makes an appearance in Judge Lee V. Coffee's courtroom in Memphis, Tenn. Judge Coffee, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, set a 2022 trial date for Turner, charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Wright to kill the former NBA player nearly 11 years ago in Memphis. (Mark Weber/The Commercial Appeal via AP, File)