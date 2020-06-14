FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, an empty MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , is viewed. Timing favored the NFL over other major pro sports leagues in trying to figure out how to keep the coronavirus pandemic from wrecking the 2020 season. America's most popular sport has another big advantage if the games are played: TV money. While NFL owners could lose billions collectively with limited capacities in stadiums or no fans at all, the league is well-positioned financially because of lucrative media contracts approaching $10 billion in a full 2020 season. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)